ELWOOD - Mildred Elizabeth "Mick" Dawson, 103, of Elwood, formerly of Arapahoe, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Elwood Care Center.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe. The current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face covering is required.

Private family rosary will be recited 1 p.m. Wednesday and Mass of Christian burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the St. Germanus Catholic Church of Arapahoe with Father Kenneth Wehr officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Wenburg Funeral Home Facebook page.

Public is invited to the interment that will follow the service at the church at the Arapahoe Cemetery.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1917, in rural Oxford to Joseph and Anna (Haffey) Hays.

She married Vaughn Dawson at St. Germanus Catholic Church in Arapahoe. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sisters-in-law, JoAnn Hays and Ruby Martin.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.