Berean Bible Church -- The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds love Face Book Page.
My deepest condolences for all the family!! Myrna will always hold a special part in my heart she accepted us as family and was so kind to us!!she had a heart of gold!! Our thoughts and prayers for all family, friends!! On behalf of Lillian Quintana and family!!
Lillian Quintana
Friend
December 27, 2020
Linda, you know I loved Glenn & Myrna like they were my own parents. It was such a honor to be their nurse. Your dad always made me laugh, he always had a story for me and your mom always gave the best hugs! The love they had for each other is amazing! Glenn & Myrna spending Christmas together again makes me smile. Sending you love hugs and prayers, I'm pretty sure Steve was at the gate waiting for your mom too!
Karma Plantz-Bomberger
Friend
December 24, 2020
Sad to hear of your mom's passing. Praying for you all. Marianne Pierce
Marianne Pierce
December 22, 2020
So sad to learn of Myrna´s passing. We always enjoyed visiting with her on our trips to Nebraska. She was always so upbeat and full of family stories. Our prayers and love go out to each family member.