LEXINGTON - Myrna J. Eggleston, 82, of Lexington died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Plum Creek Health Care Community in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Berean Bible Church in Lexington with the Rev. Tom Parker officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page. Social distancing and face masks are recommended. Interment will be in the Robb Cemetery, southeast of Lexington.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Myrna was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Lexington to Paul and Mary (Brummet) Whittaker.

On March 24, 1957, she married Glenn Eggleston in Lexington. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Doug Eggleston of Sumner and Dave Eggleston of Cozad; daughters, Linda Leibert of Cozad and Ann Sleicher of Kearney; brother, Jerry Whittaker of Lexington; sister, Paula Blodgett of Lexington; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 22, 2020.