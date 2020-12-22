LEXINGTON - Myrna J. Eggleston, 82, of Lexington died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Plum Creek Health Care Community in Lexington. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Berean Bible Church in Lexington with the Rev. Tom Parker officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page. Social distancing and face masks are recommended. Interment will be in the Robb Cemetery, southeast of Lexington. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Myrna was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Lexington to Paul and Mary (Brummet) Whittaker. On March 24, 1957, she married Glenn Eggleston in Lexington. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Doug Eggleston of Sumner and Dave Eggleston of Cozad; daughters, Linda Leibert of Cozad and Ann Sleicher of Kearney; brother, Jerry Whittaker of Lexington; sister, Paula Blodgett of Lexington; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Berean Bible Church -- The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds love Face Book Page.
My deepest condolences for all the family!! Myrna will always hold a special part in my heart she accepted us as family and was so kind to us!!she had a heart of gold!! Our thoughts and prayers for all family, friends!! On behalf of Lillian Quintana and family!!
Lillian Quintana
Friend
December 27, 2020
Linda, you know I loved Glenn & Myrna like they were my own parents. It was such a honor to be their nurse. Your dad always made me laugh, he always had a story for me and your mom always gave the best hugs! The love they had for each other is amazing! Glenn & Myrna spending Christmas together again makes me smile. Sending you love hugs and prayers, I'm pretty sure Steve was at the gate waiting for your mom too!
Karma Plantz-Bomberger
Friend
December 24, 2020
Sad to hear of your mom's passing. Praying for you all. Marianne Pierce
Marianne Pierce
December 22, 2020
So sad to learn of Myrna´s passing. We always enjoyed visiting with her on our trips to Nebraska. She was always so upbeat and full of family stories. Our prayers and love go out to each family member.