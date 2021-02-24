PAWNEE CITY - Nancy Diane (Brown) Pace, 73, of Pawnee City, formerly of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pawnee City.

Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date. Wherry Mortuary in Pawnee City is in charge of arrangements.

She was born July 27, 1947, to Wayne and Phyllis (Rankin) Brown in Wauneta.

She married George William Pace on Dec. 25, 1982, in Pleasanton. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie "C.J." Brown-Sorensen of Humboldt; son, Kenneth Brown of Humboldt; brother, Jerry Brown of Kearney; and two grandsons.



Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 24, 2021.