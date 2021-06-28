Nancy Ragains

Denver, Colorado resident, 87

DENVER, Colo. - Nancy Marie Ragains, 87, of Denver, Colorado, died on May 23, 2021, while in Hospice care.

Services will be held later in the year.

Horan McConaty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted Mother.

Nancy was born in North Platte Nebraska, the only child of Richard and Elma Anderson.

Nancy was the beloved Mother of Susan (Bill), Mike (Nancy) and Lesa, proud Grandmother of Amanda (Neil), Matthew, Michaela, Nick, Brianna, and Annie and Great-Grandmother to Jackson. Nancy spent many years employed by the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the Learning Center. She truly enjoyed her career with the University along with the many friendships she made while working there. In 1999 Nancy retired to Denver, Colorado. She approached her move to Denver as an adventure exploring every aspect of this great city. Nancy was a fabulous cook, although she preferred to dine out at her favorite restaurants. Her kids would spend days trying to reach her by phone leaving concerned messages. Nancy would simply respond by saying she was out. Nancy was always on the move. An avid walker, she was walking two miles a day when she entered her eighties. Nancy loved to drive and explore new places. It was amazing how many people she would run into that were friends from Nebraska. Nancy was a member of The Eagles and The Eastern Star. Nancy spent many years living on our ranch raising horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, and numerous family pets. Nancy became a big animal lover. Therefore, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's honor to the following: Safe Harbor Lab Rescue (safeharborlabrescue.org) or The Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org).

Visit [email protected] to leave condolences.