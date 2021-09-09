ALMA - Nancy Louise (Brouillette) Rudy, 72, of Alma died on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Harlan County Health Systems in Alma.



A memorial service and Rosary will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with their family friend Steve Finney and Father Maurice Current officiating.



Inurnment will follow at the Giltner Cemetery in Giltner at a later date.



The Memorial Service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.



Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.



A memorial book signing will be one hour prior to the service and a luncheon will follow at the Johnson Center in Alma.



Nancy was born in Hastings on Nov. 28, 1948, to Vernon and Mildred (Morrissey) Brouillette.



On July 6, 1968, Nancy married Robert "Kent" Rudy at the St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island.



Survivors include her husband, Robert "Kent" Rudy of Alma; her children, Brandy Rudy of Columbus and Vikki Lind of Lincoln; two grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.



Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 9, 2021.