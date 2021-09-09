Menu
Nancy Louise Rudy
FUNERAL HOME
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 N John Street
Alma, NE
ALMA - Nancy Louise (Brouillette) Rudy, 72, of Alma died on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Harlan County Health Systems in Alma.

A memorial service and Rosary will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with their family friend Steve Finney and Father Maurice Current officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Giltner Cemetery in Giltner at a later date.

The Memorial Service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial book signing will be one hour prior to the service and a luncheon will follow at the Johnson Center in Alma.

Nancy was born in Hastings on Nov. 28, 1948, to Vernon and Mildred (Morrissey) Brouillette.

On July 6, 1968, Nancy married Robert "Kent" Rudy at the St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island.

Survivors include her husband, Robert "Kent" Rudy of Alma; her children, Brandy Rudy of Columbus and Vikki Lind of Lincoln; two grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 North John Street, Alma, NE
Sep
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 North John Street, Alma, NE
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
4 Entries
My condolences to my family the Rudy's my heart goes out to 3
John McKimmey
September 14, 2021
John McKimmey
September 14, 2021
sure going to miss her,we really enjoyed all the times we got together you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers
Joe&Rosemary Miller
Friend
September 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes to Kent and family. Nancy was such a joy to be around. Even though we haven't seen each other for such a long time, we still feel the loss. God Bless you.
Gene and Sandy Mittelstaedt
Friend
September 9, 2021
