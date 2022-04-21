FORT COLLINS, Colorado - Naomi G. Harnagel, 97, of Fort Collins, formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Pathways Care Center in Fort Collins.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Seungli You officiating.
Interment will follow at Armada Cemetery in Miller.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations are suggested to the perpetual care of Armada Cemetery at Miller, First United Methodist Church of Kearney, Fort Kearny Genealogical Society of Kearney, South Central Nebraska Czech Society of Hastings or donor's choice.
