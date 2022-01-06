CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - Neil H. Metcalf, 84, of Castle Rock, Colo., died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 with his wife, Sandi, and daughter, Kim, by his side. A celebration of life will be in the spring. Details will be announced at a later time. Kramer Family Mortuary in Denver is in charge of arrangements. -- He was a family man and loved to travel! Neil H. Metcalf was born on April 16, 1937, to Eunice and Stanley Metcalf in Stockville, Nebraska. He attended Kearney High School in Kearney and studied at Glendale Community College in Glendale, Calif. Neil was born to travel! In his 84 years he lived in Nebraska, California, Illinois and Colorado. He spent most of his career as an over-the-road truck driver where he had the opportunity to see many states across the U.S. While he was a truck driver and after retirement, Neil and Sandi, his wife of 45 years, loved to go on road trips in their spare time. Some of their favorite places to visit and stories were about Las Vegas, where they enjoyed the warm desert weather, seeing family and catching up with old friends and eating the great food. Heading farther west to Santa Cruz, Calif., was also a favorite location for them to visit family, they loved the West Coast weather and enjoyed all the fresh fish! They loved going to South Carolina to see family, visiting alligator farms, the pier at Folly Beach and of course they enjoyed the great southern food. Attending the Metcalf Family reunion in Kearney was something Neil looked forward to every June. The last couple of years they rode back with his nephew Steve and his wife Tammy. Neil always said how fun the ride was with them and loved sharing the stories when they returned home. It was a special time for them. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. In 2006 through 2008 Neil had the chance to travel several times to Costa Rica to see his daughter, Kim, while she was there for work. He loved going on the various tours to see the sites, he loved the weather, even during the rainy season, he loved seeing the beautiful birds, he enjoyed trying the different food but he especially loved the people! He always talked about going back someday. In addition to traveling Neil loved spending time with his family and friends, having coffee, attending a birthday party, having a barbeque or just getting together for dinner. He also loved sitting with his dogs, watching football and old westerns in his favorite recliner chair. Neil never knew a stranger and always wanted to share a story or two with them and wanted to know theirs! Neil's family and friends remember him as being loving, caring, strong, protective, concerned, loyal, compassionate, hardworking, a man of his word, proud of his family, dependable, awesome, smart, unapologetically himself and cool as hell! He also gave the best hugs! Survivors include his wife Sandi; his daughter Kim; stepdaughters, Regan (Bucky), Erinn (Eric); his grandchildren, Noelle, Lacie and her husband Eric, Nate and his girlfriend Kim; great-grandchildren, Mya, Carter and Dylan; sisters Marilyn and Kathleen; his nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, friends and his furry ones. Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Stanley; brothers, Gale and Floyd; sisters, Wilma, Virginia and Thelma; and his son, Randy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue/shelter of your choice in Neil's name.
My husband Gene and I have known Neil for about 40 years (Gene and Sandi have been good friends since HS). I remember one of the first class reunions I attended where Neil was attempting to show me how to really dance the jitterbug. (Sandi & Gene are pros!) Ever since we became pals. It always lifted my spirits to see Neil and Sandi - Neil always had a smile and a story. In fact, he told us a joke about 30 years ago that I still tell others - it's about the only joke I remember! Anyway, Neil and Sandi were a special couple and our hearts go out to our dear friend Sandi, his daughter Kim and the rest of the family. So sorry for your loss!
Ada Diaz Kirby
Friend
February 24, 2022
I am so sad to see this sandy. He was such a funny, kind man. I always love the banter he gave me. So sorry for your loss...
Stacy Thompson the stylist
Work
January 25, 2022
I have known Neil for over 50 year as Kim and I became dear friends in high school. Neil was a very special man that raised a special family. His love and generosity was always present. High school can be a difficult time and I'll say he was ever present with a warm hug and encouragement. I have been blessed by having him be an influence in my life.
Betsy Ford
January 24, 2022
I knew Neil only through the stories shared with me by his loving daughter Kim. The stories were always hilarious and heartwarming. Neil was clearly a man who loved his family, going on adventures, and having fun...a man whose life was well-lived!
Michele Stull
January 11, 2022
I first met Neil in 2019 at the Nebraska family reunion. Nate, his grandson, and I had only been dating for a few months at this point in time. Nate had no hesitation in introducing me to his family.
When Nate introduced me to Neil and Sandi, I could tell right away that Neil was a family man who cared deeply for his wife. Neil did not hide his affection for Sandi. He gave her the biggest hug and kiss and he had nothing but positive words for Sandi.
Newly into a romantic relationship with Nate I had so many thoughts running through my head. For one, I love the elderly and I thought Neil and Sandi were the cutest elderly couple. I aspired to have the long-lasting love that they had. I was crossing my fingers in hopes that Nate would be a wonderful, loving man just like his grandad. Come to find out, my wishes came true. I couldn’t ask for a better family to become a part of.
I am so happy that Neil was a great role model and positive influence on Nate. I wish I could tell him, “Thank you for being a good guy. Thank you for always being there for Nate when he needed advice and someone to talk to and Go Broncos!”
P.S. Neil told me I could not join the family unless I was a Broncos fan.
Kim Vo
Family
January 10, 2022
Neil and I were the best of buddies for a lot of years
we boxed and wrestled in high school,,went
skateing at the local rink,,worked on our cars
and in general just spent a lot of time together
we met initially through his sister Thelma and
hung out together while working at the dry
cleaners in Kearney,,I think he moved away
in early 1954 and I joined the military a few
months later,,I missed him then,,and I'll
treasure the times we had together,,rest well
my friend
Bob Rowlee
Friend
January 7, 2022
I wish so much I´d gotten to meet Neil in person, but I know he was special from the pics Kim would share over all the years we have been friends!!! I can tell he will be dearly missed and pray for each and every one of you. Especially thinking of all the little ones, what treasured memories he leaves. Hoping all will stay close to one another and lift each other up. Xoxo.
Christy Ward
Friend
January 6, 2022
What a beautiful life Neil lived. So loved by family and friends. My heart goes out to you Kim and to everyone who loved your Dad. I wish you peace as you grieve.
Sheena, Mike, Maddie and Kenny Gavin
January 6, 2022
Sandi,Kim& Family, very well said , Tribute to Neil, He was a great guy, he will be truly miss, We also enjoyed visiting with him, and Sandi at Stanley & Marilyn´s even went to one of their Family Reunions, Y´all in our Prayers & Thought,s
Charlie & Janice Nelson & Family
Family
January 6, 2022
Kim and family,
What a beautiful tribute to a good man. When I would see him, he always came by to see if he could give me any help and he was very thoughtful. Good men like that are hard to find. I´ll never forget him talking about the catio he made for Kim´s cats. He was so kind to animals. Your family was very lucky to have him.
Traci O´Brien
Friend
January 6, 2022
I will really miss Neil at our family get-togethers and I am heartbroken for his family and loved ones. He has been such a wonderful granddad to my grandchildren and they will miss him terribly. RIP, dear friend.
Sue McCluskey
Family
January 6, 2022
It was always a pleasure talking to Neil at family gatherings. He will be missed.
Kathy & Allan Buresh
Friend
January 6, 2022
Kim & Family,
I am honored that I got to know Neil, he was such an amazing man and could bring light into any situation. I was fortunate enough to have had a couple of adventures with him in Costa Rica. Sending you all love.