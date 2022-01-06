CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - Neil H. Metcalf, 84, of Castle Rock, Colo., died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 with his wife, Sandi, and daughter, Kim, by his side.

A celebration of life will be in the spring. Details will be announced at a later time.

Kramer Family Mortuary in Denver is in charge of arrangements.

--

He was a family man and loved to travel! Neil H. Metcalf was born on April 16, 1937, to Eunice and Stanley Metcalf in Stockville, Nebraska. He attended Kearney High School in Kearney and studied at Glendale Community College in Glendale, Calif. Neil was born to travel! In his 84 years he lived in Nebraska, California, Illinois and Colorado. He spent most of his career as an over-the-road truck driver where he had the opportunity to see many states across the U.S. While he was a truck driver and after retirement, Neil and Sandi, his wife of 45 years, loved to go on road trips in their spare time. Some of their favorite places to visit and stories were about Las Vegas, where they enjoyed the warm desert weather, seeing family and catching up with old friends and eating the great food. Heading farther west to Santa Cruz, Calif., was also a favorite location for them to visit family, they loved the West Coast weather and enjoyed all the fresh fish! They loved going to South Carolina to see family, visiting alligator farms, the pier at Folly Beach and of course they enjoyed the great southern food. Attending the Metcalf Family reunion in Kearney was something Neil looked forward to every June. The last couple of years they rode back with his nephew Steve and his wife Tammy. Neil always said how fun the ride was with them and loved sharing the stories when they returned home. It was a special time for them. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. In 2006 through 2008 Neil had the chance to travel several times to Costa Rica to see his daughter, Kim, while she was there for work. He loved going on the various tours to see the sites, he loved the weather, even during the rainy season, he loved seeing the beautiful birds, he enjoyed trying the different food but he especially loved the people! He always talked about going back someday. In addition to traveling Neil loved spending time with his family and friends, having coffee, attending a birthday party, having a barbeque or just getting together for dinner. He also loved sitting with his dogs, watching football and old westerns in his favorite recliner chair. Neil never knew a stranger and always wanted to share a story or two with them and wanted to know theirs! Neil's family and friends remember him as being loving, caring, strong, protective, concerned, loyal, compassionate, hardworking, a man of his word, proud of his family, dependable, awesome, smart, unapologetically himself and cool as hell! He also gave the best hugs!

Survivors include his wife Sandi; his daughter Kim; stepdaughters, Regan (Bucky), Erinn (Eric); his grandchildren, Noelle, Lacie and her husband Eric, Nate and his girlfriend Kim; great-grandchildren, Mya, Carter and Dylan; sisters Marilyn and Kathleen; his nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, friends and his furry ones.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Stanley; brothers, Gale and Floyd; sisters, Wilma, Virginia and Thelma; and his son, Randy.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue/shelter of your choice in Neil's name.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 6, 2022.