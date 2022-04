CASTLE ROCK, Colorado - Neil H. Metcalf, 84, of Castle Rock died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, with his wife, Sandi, and daughter, Kim, by his side.

A celebration of life will be 2-6 p.m. April 16 at Spur of The Moment, 8885 S. Spruce Mountain Road, Larkspur, CO 80118.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue/shelter of your choice in Neil's name.

Kramer Family Mortuary in Denver was in charge of arrangements.



