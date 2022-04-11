Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Neva J. Danielson
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran
Send Flowers
KEARNEY - Neva J. Danielson, 95, of Kearney died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan-St. John's Center in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. at Moses Hill Cemetery north of Holdrege.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or AseraCare Hospice.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner, Lieske, McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran
3315, Kearney, NE
Apr
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran
3315, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.