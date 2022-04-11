KEARNEY - Neva J. Danielson, 95, of Kearney died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan-St. John's Center in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. at Moses Hill Cemetery north of Holdrege.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or AseraCare Hospice.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner, Lieske, McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.