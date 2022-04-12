KEARNEY - Neva J. Danielson, 95, of Kearney died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan-St. John's Center in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. at Moses Hill Cemetery North of Holdrege.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Horner, Lieske, McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Neva Joann Danielson was born on April 14, 1926, on the family homestead near Bertrand in Phelps County to Henry and Martha Antolena (Jorges) Holscher. Neva was baptized on May 16, 1926 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand and was later confirmed there on May 28, 1939. Her confirmation verse was Revelation 2:10. Neva attended District 22 country school and graduated from Bertrand High School with the Class of 1943.
Neva taught at rural schools during the next five years.
On Nov. 27, 1949, Neva married Milton Danielson at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bertrand. They resided on the family farm northeast of Holdrege where Neva was active in life on the farm. Neva worked part-time at the Hested's Variety Store in Holdrege until it closed and later at the Coast to Coast store for several years in the same building. She enjoyed assisting customers and the friendships formed over the years.
In 1992, Neva and Milton purchased a home in Kearney upon retirement from farming. They transferred their membership from St. Paul's in Bertrand to Holy Cross Lutheran Church where Neva especially enjoyed Bible Study and the Quilters Ministry. Milton passed away on Feb. 7, 1999, after 49 years of marriage. Neva attended the Peterson Activity Center regularly and participated in pinochle card groups with friends. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, music, word puzzles, staying current with news events and watching the football games of her favorite teams.
Family and faith were very important to Neva and Milton. They were always there to support the family in any way and at special events. Neva was always cheerful and focused on the good things in life. She treasured the phone calls and visits with family. She was blessed to remain in her own home until recent days with the assistance of family, neighbors and special friend, Todd Kollars.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Celeste (Kenneth) Cox; nieces and nephews, Rojean (Ron) Taylor, Darrel (Nancy) Holscher, Phyllis (Jay) Johnson, Kenneth (Diana) Holscher, Sharon (Alan) Miller, Marlene (Terry) Evans, JoDell (Kelly) Weeder, Janis (Fred) Spiegel, Barbara (Wayne) Waters, Rhonda (Rick) Putnam, Stephen (Kathy) Danielson, Randall Danielson, John (LouAnne) Danielson, Sandra Steinbach, Shelley (Ron) Ellis, and extended family and friends.
Neva was preceded in death by her husband Milton; siblings, Louis (Emma) Holscher, Velma (Eugene) Haight, Harlan (Lucille) Holscher, Eunice (Robert) Brell , Ronald Holscher; nieces and nephews, Byron Holscher, Robert Haight, Louise Haight Lambert, Judy Brell Eilers; brother-in law, Dale (Lorraine) Danielson; and sister-in-law, Arlene (Dan) Zaffaroni.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or AseraCare Hospice.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 12, 2022.