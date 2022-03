KEARNEY - Nick B. Berumen, 74, of Kearney died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hope Evangelical Free Church in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hope E-Free Church.Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.