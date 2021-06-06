KEARNEY - Nick B. Berumen, 74, of Kearney died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hope Evangelical Free Church in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Nick was born Sept. 4, 1946, at Wood River to Ben and Minnie (Garcia) Berumen. He was raised in Kearney and attended Kearney High School. Nick later attended trade school in Omaha where he earned his degree in auto body repair.
On Aug. 4, 1967, Nick was united in marriage to Rosa Sifuentez in Kearney. He worked at Auto Body Hospital and Kizzier's Auto for several years. In 1977, Nick started working at Bob Strong's and later Killion Motors until he retired as body shop manager in 2009.
Nick had a passion for racing, rebuilding and restoring cars. He enjoyed the time he spent in his garage and with his family. Nick and Rosa loved to travel any chance they could. He was an avid Nebraska football and Raiders football fan.
Survivors include his wife Rosa Berumen of Kearney; children, Nicole (Winfield) Gambrell of Lyman, South Carolina, Eric Berumen of Kearney, Brandon Berumen of Kearney and Consuelo (Julio Flores) Chavez of Omaha; children that they raised as their own, Victor (Peyton) Ventura of Cozad and Brooke Berumen of Lincoln; grandchildren, Emily Zimbelman, Hayley Thong, Trey Gambrell, Tina Smets, Nickolas Berumen, Aubrey, Alexander, Taylor, Jaxson Berumen and Brody Casper Berumen and Noah Casper Berumen; great-grandchildren, Madisyn Zimbelman, Blayson Thong, Kaibryn Thong, Kalisiauna Thong, Ziah Thong, Justin Smets, Jordan Smets, Melissa Smets and Oliver George; siblings, Virginia (Darrel) Babcock of Floresville, Texas, Michael (Paula) Berumen of Kearney, Ben (Renee) Berumen of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dan (Nancy) Berumen of Shelton; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Brynlee Zimbelman; and brother and sister-in-law, Tony and MaryLou Berumen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hope E-Free Church.
