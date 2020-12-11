OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Nick Ray Rodriguez Sr., 54, of Holdrege, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed via Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Face coverings will be required to enter. Interment will be at the Willow Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with a rosary to follow at 6 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church.

He was born Dec. 26, 1965, to Anastacio and Estella (Martinez) Rodriguez at Temple, Texas.

Survivors include his children, Vincent Rodriguez of Colorado, Beatriz Delafunete of Lexington, Vincent Rodriguez of Marion, South Dakota, Nikki Ruiz of Marion, South Dakota, Nick Rodriguez Jr. of Hurley, South Dakota, and Cristo Rodriguez of Hurley, South Dakota; mother of his children, Maritza Barrios of Parkston, South Dakota; and his brothers and sisters, Adam Rodriguez, Anastacio Rodriguez and Angelita Rodriguez, all of Holdrege, Rosalinda Perez of Lexington and Lynn Rodriguez of Omaha; and four grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 11, 2020.