OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Nick Ray Rodriguez Sr., 54, of Holdrege, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed via Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Face coverings will be required to enter. Interment will be at the Willow Island Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with a rosary to follow at 6 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. He was born Dec. 26, 1965, to Anastacio and Estella (Martinez) Rodriguez at Temple, Texas. Survivors include his children, Vincent Rodriguez of Colorado, Beatriz Delafunete of Lexington, Vincent Rodriguez of Marion, South Dakota, Nikki Ruiz of Marion, South Dakota, Nick Rodriguez Jr. of Hurley, South Dakota, and Cristo Rodriguez of Hurley, South Dakota; mother of his children, Maritza Barrios of Parkston, South Dakota; and his brothers and sisters, Adam Rodriguez, Anastacio Rodriguez and Angelita Rodriguez, all of Holdrege, Rosalinda Perez of Lexington and Lynn Rodriguez of Omaha; and four grandchildren.
Sorry for you loss! I haven't seen Nick since we worked together building the Tyson plant but remember his unshakeable humor!
Laurie Anderson
Acquaintance
December 28, 2020
I remember my uncle Nick for all the times when it was my birthday he would chase me down to give me my birthday spankings plus the pinch to grow an inch. I would run for my live but there where a few times he did catch me. I love you tio nick rest easy.