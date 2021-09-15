Nina Garrelts

Minden resident, 89

KEARNEY - Nina M. Garrelts, 89, of Minden died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.

A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's YouTube channel. Interment will follow the services at the Minden Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Nina Maxine Jepsen Garrelts was born on Oct. 3, 1931, the youngest of ten children, to Anton and Hannah Marie (Smith) Jepsen in rural Minden. She attended country school until the 8th grade, and then chose to leave home and move into Minden. She worked several jobs to support herself such as cleaning jobs, grocery store clerk and Berndts Pharmacy. Nina was a very hard worker all of her life.

In 1952, she married Richard Garrelts at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, and to this union three children were born. Clyde Richard was born in May 1954, but passed away in Oct. of 1954. Nina went back to work at Berndts Pharmacy until the birth of their daughter, Karlene, in 1957 and daughter, Cindy, in 1959. Nina was a stay at home mother, but was a very busy women, as she ironed clothes for people and cleaned house while taking care of her family. When both girls were in school she started work at Minden Public Schools, where she was an assistant cook up until 1977. She then started at Baldwin Filters, working on the line until 1997. Soon after retiring she got a part time job in the school kitchen as an assistant. She loved the work and being around the young people.

For 50 years, she assisted and was the head custodian for the Minden Exchange Bank & Trust Company. Until a few weeks ago, she was still helping her daughter and son-in-law, Karlene and Norm, clean the bank six days a week. She was very proud of her and Richards's commitment to the people of Minden Exchange Bank & Trust Company.

Survivors include her daughters, Karlene and her husband, Norman Christensen of Minden, and Cindy and her husband, Curt Swanhorst of McCook; grandchildren, Tyler Christensen of Kearney, John Swanhorst of Colorado, Hanah and her husband, Nick Nothnagel of McCook; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Arlo Nothnagel of McCook; sisters-in-law, Nita Rae Jepsen of Shelton and Bernita Hagadon and her husband, Charles of Indiana; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Hannah Jepsen; in-laws George and Faye Garrelts; son, Clyde Garrelts; husband, Richard Garrelts; granddaughter, Stacey Marie Christensen; brother and sisters, Art and Florence Jepsen, Elmer and Hazel Jepsen, Vernon and Sally Jepsen, Norris Jepsen, and second brother, Norris Jepson, Helen and Herb Binderup, Virginia and Ed Schmidt, Millie and Clarence Sinsel, and Thelma and Bob Schiedies.

Memorials in Nina's honor are kindly suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.