BELLEVUE - Noel Eugene Wilkins I, 76, of Bellevue, formerly of Callaway, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after a battle with lung cancer.

At this time due to COVID-19, the family has chosen not to have any services.

A celebration of life is being planned for the spring or summer of 2021 in the Arnold/Callaway area, which Noel considered home.

Noel was born April 12, 1944, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Joseph and Nellie Wilkins.

In 1963, Noel married Barbara Robinson. After they divorced Noel moved to Nebraska. He married Jane Peterson on Dec. 18, 1978.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Wilkins of Bellevue, previously of Callaway; daughter, Kimberly Baldwin of Broken Bow; sons, Noel Wilkins II and Shawn Wilkins, both of Metropolis, Illinois; stepson, Richard Jacobson of Gothenburg; stepdaughters, Larinda Burgess and Christina Navejar, both of Bellevue; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.





Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.