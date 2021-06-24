Norma Jean DeHart

Omaha resident, 85

OMAHA - Norma Jean DeHart, 85, of Omaha died on Dec. 4, 2020.

Rosary will be on Friday at 9 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q Street, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m.

To view live broadcasts of the Rosary and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

--

Norma Jean was born on Aug. 19, 1935 in Gibbon.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle "Micki" McDole; son, Kevin DeHart; sisters, Dolores Debiak (John) and Connie Frazier; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Maxine Erpelding; brother, Roger Erpelding; brother-in-law, Dave Frazier.

Memorials are suggested to Town and Country Humane Society or Catholic Charities.