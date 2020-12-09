Menu
Norma Jean DeHart
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dworak Chapel
2466 South 16Th Street
Omaha, NE
OMAHA - Norma Jean DeHart, 85, of Omaha died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are being made for services to be held in the spring and will be announced later. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
--
Norma Jean was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Gibbon.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle "Micki" McDole; son, Kevin DeHart; sisters, Dolores (John) Debiak and Connie Frazier; along with many nieces, nephews, grandneices and grandnephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Maxine Erpelding; brother, Roger Erpelding; and brother-in-law, Dave Frazier.
Memorials are suggested to Town and Country Humane Society or Catholic Charities.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Dworak Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
