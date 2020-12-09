OMAHA - Norma Jean DeHart, 85, of Omaha died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Arrangements are being made for services to be held in the spring and will be announced later. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

--

Norma Jean was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Gibbon.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle "Micki" McDole; son, Kevin DeHart; sisters, Dolores (John) Debiak and Connie Frazier; along with many nieces, nephews, grandneices and grandnephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Maxine Erpelding; brother, Roger Erpelding; and brother-in-law, Dave Frazier.

Memorials are suggested to Town and Country Humane Society or Catholic Charities.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.