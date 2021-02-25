Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Lea Gardner
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City
709 9th St.
Beaver City, NE
McCOOK - Norma Lea Gardner, 93, of McCook, formerly of Beaver City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Community Hospital in McCook.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Arapahoe Cemetery with the Rev. Clark Bates officiating. Service will be livestreamed on the Wenburg Funeral Home Facebook page.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Atlanta to Frank and Mary Emma (Leigh) David.
She married Donald G. Gardner on Aug. 30, 1944. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Janet McClain of Beaver City and Dawna Bates of McCook; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Arapahoe Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We will miss Norma. She was a tough lady.
KB Home Care
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results