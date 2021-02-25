McCOOK - Norma Lea Gardner, 93, of McCook, formerly of Beaver City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Community Hospital in McCook.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Arapahoe Cemetery with the Rev. Clark Bates officiating. Service will be livestreamed on the Wenburg Funeral Home Facebook page.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Atlanta to Frank and Mary Emma (Leigh) David.

She married Donald G. Gardner on Aug. 30, 1944. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Janet McClain of Beaver City and Dawna Bates of McCook; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 25, 2021.