MINDEN - Norma L. Rasmussen, 93, of Minden died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Private family interment will be held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Norma Louise Rasmussen was born April 24, 1928, in Minden to Marius "Mike" and Ethel (Youngson) Aabel. She grew up in the Minden area and attended Minden High School, graduating with the class of 1947. She later earned her cosmetology license.
On May 14, 1950, Norma married Robert "Bob" Rasmussen in Minden and to this union, four children were born, Robbie, Debbie, Shari and John. The family made their home in Minden where Norma owned and operated Norma's Beauty Shop for many years before retiring.
She was a member of the Minden United Methodist Church, Minden American Legion Auxiliary and several card clubs. Her hobbies included gardening, dancing with Bob, sewing, painting T-shirts and making unity candles for friends and family. She enjoyed shopping, decorating and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Robbie (Rick) Rath of Doniphan, Debbie (Dan) Cavenee of Kearney, Shari (Kerry) Kimple of Omaha, and John (Tisha) Rasmussen of Omaha; grandchildren, Ron Rath, Roxanne Kirchoff, Tanner Cavenee, Ryan Cavenee, Travis Kimple, Lindsy Pettinger, Macy Rasmussen and Jack Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, Will and Cori Frederickson, Kendal, Noah, Cole and Josie Cavenee, Kinsley, Quinn and Kanon Kimple, Ava and Jayden Pettinger; sister-in-law, Marilyn Rasmussen; brother-in-law, Wendell Muller; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Charlotte Nelson, Doris Muller and Rosalie Davis.
Memorials in Norma's honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Home in Minden, Minden United Methodist Church or to AseraCare Hospice in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.