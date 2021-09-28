Menu
Norman Lee Lans
LEXINGTON - Norman Lee Lans, 84, of Lexington died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Memorial services were today at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating.
Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
--
Norman was born July 28, 1937, at their Harlan County farmstead to Clare and Ethel (Anderson) Lans and grew up on the farm. Norm was the oldest of three siblings; his sister Carolyn recalls their younger brothers Larry and Dean asking their dad, "Why does Norman always get to drive the tractor?" Norm remained a farmer at heart throughout his life.
After he graduated from Stamford High School in 1955, he attended Kearney State College earning a bachelor's degree in education. Norman taught industrial arts at Republican City.
On June 12, 1960, Norm married his high school sweetheart, Jonelle Pentz, at the Lutheran Church in Stamford. A short time later, they moved to Lexington, both joining the Lexington Public School System. Three children were blessed to their marriage, Lynn, Lori, and Jennifer. Norm was always proud of his children and enjoyed a full life in Lexington raising their family in the Presbyterian Church. His faith in the Lord was strong, he was a gentle soul and was a very committed man to his family and friends. He served on the First Presbyterian Church Session.
Norm was an accomplished home builder and woodworker, taught school for two decades, worked at Sperry New Holland manufacturing, Valley Sales and retired from the City of Lexington. He enjoyed being with family and friends at Apache Junction, Arizona, during his retirement. Although he was a man of few words, his family prayers were from the heart, and he loved talking about Arizona.
Norm enjoyed Husker football, gospel and country music, and took up dancing. He and Jonelle enjoyed going to many dances in Central Nebraska with a group of friends. Norman took his family on numerous camping trips to scenic sites all across America.
Survivors include his wife, Jonelle of Lexington; his children, Lynn (Janice) Lans of Lexington, Lori (Paul) Maloley of Omaha and Jennifer (Steve) Riddell of Elkhorn; seven grandchildren, Justin (Da'Lacy) Lans, Jillian (Justin) Dowdy, Jacey (Austin) Klemm, Ryan (MacKenzie) Maloley, Liz (Nick) Ketcham, Scott and Sarah Riddell; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Billie Jean) Lans of Stamford; sister, Carolyn (Terry) Hendricks of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Lans of Medford, Oregon, and Pat Pentz of Lexington; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Besides his parents, Norman was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Lans; infant brother, Frank; brother, Larry; sister-in-law, Catherine Lans; brothers-in-law, Ron Stafford and Roger Pentz; and a nephew, David Stafford.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, Nebraska Chapter – Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society - Relay For Life of Dawson County.
Visit reynoldslovefunerahome.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Sep
29
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
My sincerest sympathy to you Jonelle on Norm's passing. I'm sure he will be missed by all who knew him. May the wonderful memories you have be a comfort to you and your family.
Mary Milbauer
Acquaintance
October 22, 2021
Marion and I want to express our deepest condolences at Norman's passing. May your happy memories embrace you.
Ann McGee
Friend
October 1, 2021
Mr. Lans was my industrial arts teacher in my Junior high school years. His patience was matched with ability. He was able to turn my unskilled craftsmanship into objects my mom actually left on display when company would visit us. I developed a love of working with my hands from my father and grandfather but it was Mr. Lans who helped instill a sense of pride in the finished projects at an early age. I still remember a laced leather key chain and my friend and teacher sharing his expertise as he demonstrated the multi-prong thonging chisel. The name of the tool and the man who showed me how to use it will always bring a smile to my face. They say teachers touch a life forever. Thanks Mr. Lans for touching my life.
Mike Millican
School
September 29, 2021
"Death leaves a heart ache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." This Irish quote sums up our loss of Norm. Norman was a gentle and kind man. He had many talents. It was a treat to visit with Norm. He so loved his family and was proud of Nebraska and his family. We are not able to travel back for this service, but will have thoughts and prayers for the family. May God bless and comfort you all.
Donna & John Hunter
Family
September 29, 2021
Norm was our very dear friend and we are sad at his passing. We have shared some wonderful times with him and Jonelle, from dancing, eating out, camping, hiking, jeep trips, church, garage sales, and Arizona fun, just to name a few memories. He was a man of few words but when he spoke he had much to say! His humor was special. Dann and I will miss him and are honored to have shared a long friendship with him.

Dann and Pat Sharp
Friend
September 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful man. Our condolences, hugs and prayers to all of you. We will love you and miss you always Mr Lans.
Sara Maloley
Friend
September 27, 2021
