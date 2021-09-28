LEXINGTON - Norman Lee Lans, 84, of Lexington died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Memorial services were today at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating.
Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
--
Norman was born July 28, 1937, at their Harlan County farmstead to Clare and Ethel (Anderson) Lans and grew up on the farm. Norm was the oldest of three siblings; his sister Carolyn recalls their younger brothers Larry and Dean asking their dad, "Why does Norman always get to drive the tractor?" Norm remained a farmer at heart throughout his life.
After he graduated from Stamford High School in 1955, he attended Kearney State College earning a bachelor's degree in education. Norman taught industrial arts at Republican City.
On June 12, 1960, Norm married his high school sweetheart, Jonelle Pentz, at the Lutheran Church in Stamford. A short time later, they moved to Lexington, both joining the Lexington Public School System. Three children were blessed to their marriage, Lynn, Lori, and Jennifer. Norm was always proud of his children and enjoyed a full life in Lexington raising their family in the Presbyterian Church. His faith in the Lord was strong, he was a gentle soul and was a very committed man to his family and friends. He served on the First Presbyterian Church Session.
Norm was an accomplished home builder and woodworker, taught school for two decades, worked at Sperry New Holland manufacturing, Valley Sales and retired from the City of Lexington. He enjoyed being with family and friends at Apache Junction, Arizona, during his retirement. Although he was a man of few words, his family prayers were from the heart, and he loved talking about Arizona.
Norm enjoyed Husker football, gospel and country music, and took up dancing. He and Jonelle enjoyed going to many dances in Central Nebraska with a group of friends. Norman took his family on numerous camping trips to scenic sites all across America.
Survivors include his wife, Jonelle of Lexington; his children, Lynn (Janice) Lans of Lexington, Lori (Paul) Maloley of Omaha and Jennifer (Steve) Riddell of Elkhorn; seven grandchildren, Justin (Da'Lacy) Lans, Jillian (Justin) Dowdy, Jacey (Austin) Klemm, Ryan (MacKenzie) Maloley, Liz (Nick) Ketcham, Scott and Sarah Riddell; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Billie Jean) Lans of Stamford; sister, Carolyn (Terry) Hendricks of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Lans of Medford, Oregon, and Pat Pentz of Lexington; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Besides his parents, Norman was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Lans; infant brother, Frank; brother, Larry; sister-in-law, Catherine Lans; brothers-in-law, Ron Stafford and Roger Pentz; and a nephew, David Stafford.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, Nebraska Chapter – Alzheimer's Association
or American Cancer Society
- Relay For Life
of Dawson County.
Visit reynoldslovefunerahome.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.