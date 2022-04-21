Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman Noren
FUNERAL HOME
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 N John Street
Alma, NE
ALMA - Norman Lee Noren, 86, of Alma died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with the Rev. Jason Bonnicksen officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will follow at Alma Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Norman was born Nov. 30, 1935, in, Orleans to Carl and Mildred (Legrande) Noren.
On July 21, 1957, Norman married Darlene Eden.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Noren of Alma; daughter, Lori Macke of Cambridge; son, Steve Noren of Hickman; one sister: Barbra Tegtman of Hurricane, Utah; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.