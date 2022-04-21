ALMA - Norman Lee Noren, 86, of Alma died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with the Rev. Jason Bonnicksen officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow at Alma Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Norman was born Nov. 30, 1935, in, Orleans to Carl and Mildred (Legrande) Noren.

On July 21, 1957, Norman married Darlene Eden.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Noren of Alma; daughter, Lori Macke of Cambridge; son, Steve Noren of Hickman; one sister: Barbra Tegtman of Hurricane, Utah; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 21, 2022.