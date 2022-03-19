MINDEN - Norris John Christensen, 96, of Minden died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A celebration of life memorial service will be toward the end of May at which time we will spread the word for all who would like to attend.

Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Norris was born Oct. 25, 1925, to Martha and Chester Christensen.

He married Norma Jensen in 1946. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, John Mark Christensen of Minden; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 19, 2022.