Norris John Christensen
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
MINDEN - Norris John Christensen, 96, of Minden died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
A celebration of life memorial service will be toward the end of May at which time we will spread the word for all who would like to attend.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Norris was born Oct. 25, 1925, to Martha and Chester Christensen.
He married Norma Jensen in 1946. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his son, John Mark Christensen of Minden; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to a long-time friend. May he rest in peace forever more.
Mitzi L DeCamp
Other
March 22, 2022
