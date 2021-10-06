Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Oneta I. Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Oneta I. Clark, 102, of Kearney, formerly of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Kinship Pointe Kearney Northridge.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Oneta was born March 17, 1919, in Hemingford to Lee A. and Lucy E. (Fiedler) Roland. She grew up in the Hemingford area and attended Rocky Point Rural School in Box Butte County and later Hemingford High School.
She married William "Bill" D. Clark on Dec. 31, 1955, in Alliance. She taught school briefly and then worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Oneta was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Circle, BPOE Does and the National Association of Federal Employees.
Survivors include her daughter, Rayma (Robert) Kukas of Grand Island; grandchildren, Michael and Chandra Kukas; along with many nieces and nephews.
Oneta was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Beth Clark; five sisters and one brother.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Where saddened to hear of Oneta's Passing. She was one fine Lady. Knew Bill and Oneta for many years attended the same Church and remember both of our Setting habits. With a chuckle here!!. Please know You are all in ours Prayers. God Bless You All!!!.
Bob & Myla Schwartz.
October 8, 2021
I was so blessed to see Onita weekly for a few short months before her move. I got to search for chocolate covered peanuts and have her try braunsweiger she hadn't had in years and she was so good for my soul. To think of the years she worked doing funeral dinners at the church. No one in this day and age would be that devoted. She was a wonderful person and wished she could have done more for her family, but would say, "I had to leave it all up to God." She was preparing me for the loss of my mom and the loneliness I would feel. I thank God that he gave me someone to talk to. She knew that she would die with the move, and was ok with that. I just lost my mom so God got 2 good Methodists in one month. He is blessed and so were we.
Jane Diers Messer
Friend
October 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jolinda Sloyer
Family
October 7, 2021
Oneta was a dear lady. We knew her through church, and I felt blessed whenever I visited her. We extend our sincere sympathy and prayer to her family.
Frank and Betty Balderson
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results