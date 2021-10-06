KEARNEY - Oneta I. Clark, 102, of Kearney, formerly of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Kinship Pointe Kearney Northridge.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Oneta was born March 17, 1919, in Hemingford to Lee A. and Lucy E. (Fiedler) Roland. She grew up in the Hemingford area and attended Rocky Point Rural School in Box Butte County and later Hemingford High School.
She married William "Bill" D. Clark on Dec. 31, 1955, in Alliance. She taught school briefly and then worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Oneta was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Circle, BPOE Does and the National Association of Federal Employees.
Survivors include her daughter, Rayma (Robert) Kukas of Grand Island; grandchildren, Michael and Chandra Kukas; along with many nieces and nephews.
Oneta was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Beth Clark; five sisters and one brother.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 6, 2021.