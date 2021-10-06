I was so blessed to see Onita weekly for a few short months before her move. I got to search for chocolate covered peanuts and have her try braunsweiger she hadn't had in years and she was so good for my soul. To think of the years she worked doing funeral dinners at the church. No one in this day and age would be that devoted. She was a wonderful person and wished she could have done more for her family, but would say, "I had to leave it all up to God." She was preparing me for the loss of my mom and the loneliness I would feel. I thank God that he gave me someone to talk to. She knew that she would die with the move, and was ok with that. I just lost my mom so God got 2 good Methodists in one month. He is blessed and so were we.

Jane Diers Messer Friend October 7, 2021