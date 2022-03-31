Orville Scharff

Minden resident, 97

MINDEN - Orville E. Scharff, 97, of Minden died on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Minden United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Choi officiating.

Military honors will be presented at the church by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars in conjunction with the United States Army Military Honors Team. The service will be livestreamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Interment will be later that day at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

--

Orville E. Scharff was born to Herman & Susan (Heitz) Scharff on Nov. 13, 1924, in rural Franklin County. He grew up working for various farmers in and around Franklin and Webster Counties, before serving two years in the United States Army during World War II.

On Aug. 26, 1943, he married Dorothy E. King in Smith Center, Kan. They started their lives together by farming in various parts of Webster County. The couple later moved northwest of Minden where they purchased their first farm. They lived in Kearney for five years before moving back to their home in Minden. Orville enjoyed working on his farm where he raised cattle, hogs and even milked cows. Orville was happiest when he was driving his tractor and tending to his calves in the feedlot. They often were like his pets. Orville and Dorothy also enjoyed traveling to many dances in the area.

Survivors include his brother-in-law, Jack King and his family; sister-in-law, Jolene Sanger and family; as well as a host of nieces, nephews extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; four sisters; and two brothers.

Memorials in Orville's honor are kindly suggested to the Kearney County Health Services Foundation or the Rosebowl Theatre in Franklin.