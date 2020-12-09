I was blessed to have a conversation with Pat when I was at my parents' house last spring. It was the day he and Michele had gotten test results that were not what they had hoped or expected to hear. Pat acknowledged that it was hard news, but that he was going to keep on doing the things he could still do. He had come to visit Dad, which was something he could still do. He talked highly of Michele and Tristan and I could tell his priority was doing things together as a family. He and Michele have been such an encouragement to me. Pat's celebration/worship service was a blessing as well.

With love and continued prayers for your family

Jeanette Parker Family December 15, 2020