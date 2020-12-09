BROKEN BOW - Patrick "Pat" A. Taylor, 42, of Broken Bow died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Family funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
The public is invited to graveside services at Broken Bow Cemetery at 3:15 p.m. Masks will be mandatory at the church and the cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Broken Bow.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to My Bridge Radio.
