Pat Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Patrick "Pat" A. Taylor, 42, of Broken Bow died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Family funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
The public is invited to graveside services at Broken Bow Cemetery at 3:15 p.m. Masks will be mandatory at the church and the cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Broken Bow.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to My Bridge Radio.
Visit govierbrothers.com to sign an online guestbook or leave condolences.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Broken Bow, NE
Dec
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com
NE
Dec
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Broken Bow, NE
Dec
12
Graveside service
3:15p.m.
Broken Bow Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
I am so sorry for the loss that the Taylor Family has experienced. Pat was a great man and a great friend to many. I have nothing but respect for the awesome way that he led his life. I loved his spirit to keep battling the illness until the end. God's Peace!
Chad Adams
Friend
December 20, 2020
I was blessed to have a conversation with Pat when I was at my parents' house last spring. It was the day he and Michele had gotten test results that were not what they had hoped or expected to hear. Pat acknowledged that it was hard news, but that he was going to keep on doing the things he could still do. He had come to visit Dad, which was something he could still do. He talked highly of Michele and Tristan and I could tell his priority was doing things together as a family. He and Michele have been such an encouragement to me. Pat's celebration/worship service was a blessing as well.
With love and continued prayers for your family
Jeanette Parker
Family
December 15, 2020
Our prayers are with the family. We always enjoyed time with Pat, and he always had a smile for those around him. May God bring you peace and wrap His arms around you.
Jessica and Tim McCaslin
Friend
December 15, 2020
Dwight Gentzler
Coworker
December 15, 2020
We are praying God brings you peace and comfort. Your family is special to us and we will truly miss Pat.
Andrew and Ashley Pracht
Friend
December 14, 2020
It seems like Pat left us way to soon. I feel blessed with the time that I knew Pat. He will be missed very much. A very good man.
David Haumont
David Haumont
Friend
December 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
maxine-Warren cousin jantz
Family
December 12, 2020
Pat was always a good friend to me and someone I looked up to. He could always lift your spirits and make you feel at home. He always had a way of putting things into perspective. So many of my favorite memories of growing up have him in them. He was like an older brother to me, and the Taylor family like a second family. I know there are hundreds of others who probably feel the same way. My thoughts, prayers, and love, go out to you all.
Nathan Olson
Friend
December 12, 2020
We have such fond memories of having Pat as a student in youth group and doing praise music with he and Michelle at church. Our heartfelt condolences to all the family.
Jim & Deb Girardin
Friend
December 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Pat will be missed by many.
Brent & Rachelle Myers
Friend
December 12, 2020
We’ve always been so thankful to know Pat. He and his wife Michele were such great mentors and leaders as we grew up in the church. Beyond high school, Pat remained a role model for us. He loved his family and friends so fiercely and completely, that was easy to see. We continue sending our prayers and thoughts for the Taylor family.
Emily & Morgan Rose
Friend
December 12, 2020
To the Taylor Family,

Pat was a true light of God in this crazy world. He lived his faith out loud for all to see. How blessed we are to have known him. May your faith and memories of Pat bring you peace and carry you through the heartache.
Susie & Bob Rose
December 12, 2020
Nancy Harrold
Friend
December 12, 2020
I enjoyed Pat in UM Sunday School. In later years we taught Junior High Sunday School together. He was a Godly man & loved his family. He'll be missed by his family & our church family.
Nancy Harrold
Friend
December 12, 2020
Pat was an amazing man and a humble mentor to our children and many others. Thanks to God for seeing that we could share in Pat’s life for even a little while. He has left his mark on anyone who ever met him. Blessings to all the family.
Rod and Beth Pracht
Friend
December 12, 2020
What a Wonderful person God gained! Love and Prayers
Steve and Holly Payne
December 12, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Deepest sympathies
David and Cheryl Clouse
Friend
December 11, 2020
I remember how nice Pat was. We weren't close, but he was always kind. I am praying for his whole family.
Jennifer Hammond Frost
Classmate
December 11, 2020
We send our sympathy for the loss of a fine young man.
Jim and Marilyn Girardin
December 11, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Judy Leck
Acquaintance
December 11, 2020
We are praying for the families of Pat and Michelle Taylor. We send our greetings and our sympathies to you all.
Glen and Linda Ann Emert
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jody Bailey
Classmate
December 11, 2020
My deep condolences to the entire family and friends of this good young man.
Debie Bowling Robbins
Acquaintance
December 11, 2020
Cassidy Corman
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the loss of Pat! My thoughts and prayers are with you!!
Brandi Downing-Miller
Classmate
December 11, 2020
While the loss of a loved one is never easy, it is most certainly the hardest when they are taken from us too soon. May your memories be a comfort to you all. May Our Good Lord guide you through the murky waters of life without Pat. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Arlene Lyddon
December 10, 2020
Michelle, Tristan, Jodene & Dick , we were lucky to have meet such a wonderful family, we will love Pat and miss him always.
Jorge & Queta Pinera
Friend
December 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Pat was a awesome guy & will be very missed!!
Dick & Connie Riessland
December 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Tom and Karla Knott
Neighbor
December 10, 2020
Michele, Tristan, and Family
It was a privilege and honor to have met Pat and his family. If there is anyone who deserves life eternal it is Pat. He is what it meant to be a faithful person of God. Even through his trials he remained strong in his faith. His bravery and courage will be remember forever. We send our deepest most sincere condolences to Pat’s Family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Tucker Family
Ann Dee Tucker
Acquaintance
December 10, 2020
Would always see "The Three Musketeers" walk by the house & Would say "Hi". Pat was a very special person you could tell without knowing him by just talking to him for 30 seconds..he had that kind of presence. My deepest sympathy to his entire family .
Matthew Hirsch
Friend
December 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP Tex. Every beautiful sunrise, I’ll remember your words of The Lord.
Doug Kuskie
Classmate
December 9, 2020
Michele, Tristan and the Taylor Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Pat was a wonderful person with a fierce love for his family. He left this world too soon and will be missed.
Danielle & Branden Proskocil
Friend
December 9, 2020
Our family extends our deepest sympathies to you in this time of mourning. May you find strength and healing from the eternal love of our Lord God. He is with us even through our darkest hours.
Kris and Justin Williams family Williams
Neighbor
December 9, 2020
I always looked up to Pat in 4-H and high school. I'm sorry to hear that he is gone, but glad to hear of his strong faith in Christ. Looking forward to seeing him in heaven someday!
Travis Slagle
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
maxine jantz
Family
December 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Dick & Jodene and all family during these trying times. We can’t imagine the pain and suffering you are feeling! The Link’s have always been friends with the Taylor’s and Johnson’s since our grade school days with Jodene and EUB Church with the Taylor’s. God Bless you all! Larry & Marcia Link
Larry & Marcia Link
Friend
December 9, 2020
Dick and Jodene and family, words fail to describe the loss of a son, may faith and friends surround you. My sincere sympathy.
Carol Hiser
Classmate
December 9, 2020
May the Peace of God that surpasses all understanding help you through your loss.
Claris and Charlene Connely
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Marty & Karen Bredthauer
Neighbor
December 9, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Your family are in our prayers and may you find peace with the loving memories. Pat was a truly good friend and person. Pat (Tex) will be missed. With our deepest sympathy.
Clint and Kayla Schafer
Friend
December 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow!
Debra Coble
Friend
December 9, 2020
May God grant all the family peace to carry on and hold his memory in your heart. With sincerest sympathy
Rogerand Connie Carroll
Friend
December 8, 2020
Truly sorry for your loss Pat will be remembered in so many ways. Pat will be missed. Pat was an awesome person. Praying for the family and friends who had the pleasure to be part of Pat’s life. God bless Pat May now rest in the arms of our Savior.
Nancy Lyne
Friend
December 8, 2020
I am truly sorry— a terrible loss — Pat was awesome!!!
Matt Lyne
Friend
December 8, 2020
Thinking of you all. Sorry that Pat left you so soon. But remember and hold on to this, You Will See Him, and all your loved ones again.
Randolph Alan Hiebert
December 8, 2020
To Pat's family, Roger and I send our love and sympathy during this sorrowful but blessed time. We have been long time friends with the Taylor families and our hearts are sad, but we also rejoice in the knowledge that Pat is whole again as he rests in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. God be with you all❤❤❤
De Loehr
Friend
December 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We rode the same bus, went to school together. Prayers for his family.
Tracey Russell Amison
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 48 of 48 results