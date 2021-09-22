Menu
Patricia Ann Hurlbut
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Patricia (Pat) Ann Hurlbut, 90, of Gibbon died Friday surrounded by family at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Private family services will be at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Patricia was born Aug. 25, 1931, on a farm north of Fullerton to August and Lena (Igo) Counts. She was the youngest of three children. Pat graduated from Fullerton High School and later earned a degree in business. She worked at Morris Press in Kearney for several years before retiring.
Pat enjoyed spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren. She always said Brylie and Rowan brought her so much joy in her life. She also enjoyed crocheting, baking, having coffee and doughnuts with her friends, teaching her children and grandchildren the secret family recipes, and gardening. She will be greatly missed at our annual "Christmas goodies" baking day, planting flowers every year, and her weekly visits with Brylie and Rowan.
Survivors include her children, Danece Gillming of Gibbon and Michael (Bev) Pop of Loup City; grandchildren, Lindsay Godberson of Kearney, Breanna (Jaden) Gillming of Grand Island, and Scott Pop of Loup City; great-grandchildren, Brylie Meents and Rowan Godberson; along with three nieces and one nephew.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cheryl; her brother, Harold; sister, Geraldine; and her husbands, Myron Pop, August Johnson and Clarence E. Hurlbut.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 22, 2021.
