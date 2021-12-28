LEXINGTON - Patricia Loudon, 96, of Lexington died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Avamere in Lexington. No services are planned at this time. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Patricia Ann Stearns Loudon was born July 30, 1925, at Little Rock, Ark., to Robert and Petra (Houg) Stearns. She married Kayo Loudon in 1947. Kayo preceded her in death in 2003. Survivors include her sons, Michael and Stephen; sister, Shirley Byrne; one grandson, one granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.
Shirley Stearns Byrne
January 3, 2022
Maikki, Kimmo and daughters
December 31, 2021
Oh, the summer memories with Aunt Patty and Uncle Kayo!...the A-frame on Johnson Lake, sailing, flying, driving the back roads...all the fun, love, and adventure our summer trips held- wonderful memories remain. My thoughts are with Mike and Steve and family. Rest well, Patty.
Lisa Byrne Brown
Family
December 30, 2021
I was informed in The Netherlands, that Patty passed away... , even though she has lived a long , worthwile life, it is still a painfull loss in the family for which I bring my condolences to all of you.. I I am glad to have spoken directly to her in the beginning of 2021 adding to my warm memories. It’s a long time ago that we met, but I keep valuable memories of all the moments I had a chance to be with Pat & Kayo and the children. Patty & Kayo have taken care of many people in a very warm and hospitable way. I always felt privileged, to be part of their activities and care. I wish everybody involved all the strength needed. Please bring my condolences and greetings to the family.
Egidius van Helmond
Friend
December 30, 2021
Lovely and elegant lady..she loved to talk about the sailing and adventures she and Kayo shared. Happy sailing, sweet Patty. May you rest in peace..
Anita Swartz
Friend
December 28, 2021
Our parents, Francis and Ruth Fagot, were forever friends of Kayo and Patty. So many memories of good times! Mom hadn't been able to see Patty for a few years and was saddened to hear of her passing. Our sympathy to Steve and Michael and families.
Annette Eisenhart
Friend
December 28, 2021
To the family of Patricia Stearns Loudon, Please accept our sincere condolences on behalf of Mortar Board. Patricia was a loyal life member and supporter. We were proud of her accomplishments in life, as we know her chapter at Miami University was. She brought honor to us all, and she will be missed. With sincere sympathy, Kristen Freeman Fox, PhD Executive Director
Kirsten Freeman Fox, PhD
December 28, 2021
Michael Loudon
Son
December 28, 2021
We will miss you Mom. Mike & Kozue
Patty and Kayo were lifelong friends of our parents and often entertained us in their home or lake cabin, and also at their farm in Costa Rica. Patty will be remembered as a very intelligent, well-read, and gracious woman who served others as a role model Christian. She made it so easy for me to talk to her about everything, and even after Kayo's death she came to visit us in Florida and practiced stretching and yoga every morning. I will miss her but she left me with a treasure of memories. Sincere sympathy to Stephen, Michael, and the family.
Stephanie Peters
Friend
December 27, 2021
Pat was a sweet lady and I miss seeing her when I delivered books from the library. I have childhood memories of admiring her as such a "kind lady" and Mike being so creative.
Pat (Ramsey) Longly
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Patty was a beautiful lady. She was a very caring person. I loved sitting with her and talking to her about her sailing in her younger days. And the times they lived in Costa Rica. She loved talking about the fun they had. Rest in Peace sweet lady.
Vicki Price
Friend
December 27, 2021
I remember Patty and Kayo so well. Kayo gave me my first job at the Loudons clothing store wrapping Christmas presents, Patty would hired me to help clean her house and cabin. I had a very good relationship with both of them. She will truly be missed, she was a beautiful lady inside and out.