I was informed in The Netherlands, that Patty passed away... , even though she has lived a long , worthwile life, it is still a painfull loss in the family for which I bring my condolences to all of you.. I

I am glad to have spoken directly to her in the beginning of 2021 adding to my warm memories.

It’s a long time ago that we met, but I keep valuable memories of all the moments I had a chance to be with Pat & Kayo and the children.

Patty & Kayo have taken care of many people in a very warm and hospitable way. I always felt privileged, to be part of their activities and care.

I wish everybody involved all the strength needed. Please bring my condolences and greetings to the family.





Egidius van Helmond Friend December 30, 2021