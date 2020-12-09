SLOAN - Patricia Frances Miller, 72, of Sloan, Iowa, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in Ravenna in the spring.
Rush Family Care Service of Onawa, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
--
Diagnosed with small cell lung cancer nearly five years ago, Pat defeated many odds and fought courageously.
Patricia was born Dec. 17, 1947, in Kearney to Donald and June Cronin. The family lived several years in Thedford before returning to Hazard where Pat attended elementary school. Following a move to Ravenna, Pat graduated from Ravenna High School in 1966. After graduation she worked at the ammunition plant in Grand Island where she would meet her future husband.
Pat married Dale Miller on Aug. 2, 1969. They raised their four children in Ravenna. After working several years at the ammunition plant and Eatons in Kearney, Pat joined the Ravenna Dental Clinic where she was a familiar face for many years. Pat and Dale moved to Hobbs, New Mexico, in 2005 where Pat worked in the kitchen at Hobbs High School. They retired in 2012, splitting time between Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona.
While in Ravenna, Pat bowled and golfed in local leagues and was active in the quilting community. Pat designed many quilts and wall hangings for her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader. Pat and Dale spent many years camping, fishing and boating and continued to do so in retirement. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019 with a trip to Alaska. Most of all, Pat enjoyed spending time with her nine grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband, Dale; children, Shelly LeFever of Lincoln, Myron (Jenny) Miller of Sloan, Iowa, Christopher (Megan) Miller of Lincoln, and Erin Starr of Fairbury; grandchildren, Thomas, Abigail and Lila LeFever, Jacob and Samuel Miller, Harrison and Eloise Miller and Benjamin and Samantha Starr; one great-granddaughter, Mazie LeFever-Sikes; and sister, Bonnie (Jake) Jakob of Tucson, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Tim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
At this time, condolences may be sent to 10005 100th St., Lot 25, Sloan, IA 51055.
Visit www.rushfamilycareservice.com
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 9, 2020.