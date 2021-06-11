Pat Storz

Holdrege resident, 75

HOLDREGE - Patricia Kay "Pat" Storz, 75, of Holdrege died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church at Holdrege with Father Thomas Lux as Celebrant.

A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. The family will be present.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.