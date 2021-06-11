Menu
Patricia Storz
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE

Pat Storz

Holdrege resident, 75

HOLDREGE - Patricia Kay "Pat" Storz, 75, of Holdrege died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church at Holdrege with Father Thomas Lux as Celebrant.

A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. The family will be present.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
