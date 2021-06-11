HOLDREGE - Patricia Kay "Pat" Storz, 75, of Holdrege died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the All Saints Catholic Church at Holdrege with Father Thomas Lux as celebrant.
A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. The family will be present.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 11, 2021.