HOLDREGE - Patricia Kay "Pat" Storz, 75, of Holdrege died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home.Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the All Saints Catholic Church at Holdrege with Father Thomas Lux as celebrant.A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church.Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. The family will be present.Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.