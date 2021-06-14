HOLDREGE - Patricia Kay "Pat" Storz, 75, of Holdrege died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the All Saints Catholic Church at Holdrege with Father Thomas Lux as celebrant.

A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today. The family will be present.

Pat was born May 14, 1946, in Holdrege to Albert Lisle and Elda Lorena (Hussey) Conrad.

On May 8, 1965, she married Dennis G. Storz at the All Saints Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband Dennis Storz of Holdrege; sons, Todd Storz of Kearney and Ryan Storz of Omaha; brother Kennard, "Tex" Lindquist of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 14, 2021.