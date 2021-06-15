Pat Storz

Holdrege resident, 75

HOLDREGE - Patricia Kay "Pat" Storz, 75, of Holdrege died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian burial for will be on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church at Holdrege with Father Thomas Lux as Celebrant.

A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Visitation will be today from 5-7 p.m. The family will be present.

Pat was born on May 14, 1946, in Holdrege to Albert Lisle and Elda Lorena (Hussey) Conrad.

On May 8, 1965, she married Dennis G. Storz at the All Saints Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Storz of Holdrege; sons, Todd Storz of Kearney and Ryan Storz of Omaha; and her brother, Kennard, "Tex" Lindquist of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild.