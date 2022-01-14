HOLDREGE - Patricia Ann Theobald, 74, of Beaver City died Monday, Jan, 10, 2022, at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege.

Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church of Beaver City with Travis Theobald officiating.

Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery at Beaver City.

She was born March 6, 1947, in Wray, Colo., to Rex Harrold and Florence Lorraine (Reed) Daniels.

On April 3, 1969, she married Charles Keith Theobald.

She is survived by her husband, Keith; son, Travis Theobald of Beaver City; daughter, Sandi Longfellow of Ansley; sisters, Sally Leinen of Haigler and Peggy Deremer of Arvada, Colo.; and nine grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 14, 2022.