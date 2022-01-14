Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ann Theobald
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City
709 9th St.
Beaver City, NE
HOLDREGE - Patricia Ann Theobald, 74, of Beaver City died Monday, Jan, 10, 2022, at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege.
Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church of Beaver City with Travis Theobald officiating.
Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery at Beaver City.
She was born March 6, 1947, in Wray, Colo., to Rex Harrold and Florence Lorraine (Reed) Daniels.
On April 3, 1969, she married Charles Keith Theobald.
She is survived by her husband, Keith; son, Travis Theobald of Beaver City; daughter, Sandi Longfellow of Ansley; sisters, Sally Leinen of Haigler and Peggy Deremer of Arvada, Colo.; and nine grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wenburg Funeral Home - Beaver City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Pat was an amazing lady, accomplishing so much in this life. She leaves a rich legacy. Sending hope for peace for all.
Sharon Buffington
Friend
January 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results