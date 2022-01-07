MINDEN - Patricia "Pat" F. Vogel-Kiger, 73, of Minden, formerly of Overton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Overton Christian Church with the Rev. Will Thompson officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in Overton Cemetery. She was born March 15, 1948, in Alliance to William and Murna (Judevine) Cox. Pat married Pete Bermel. This marriage soon ended. She then married John Vogel. Their marriage ended in divorce. She married Sherman "Butch" Kiger on Nov. 26, 1993. Survivors include her husband of Minden; children, Nicole Bermel of Mullen, Gene Vogel of Papillion, Jolene Stradwick of Valley Grove, West Virginia, Brandy Kiger of Sandhill, West Virginia, Art Kiger of Overton and Wade Kiger of Sandhill; sisters, Cathy Thompsen of Alliance and Beverly Meszaros of Longmont, Colorado; and 10 grandchildren.
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
19 Entries
Butch - We never saw her without a smile. So sorry for your loss.
Glenn & Betty Tidyman
January 16, 2022
Extending my condolences to Pat’s family and friends. I knew Patty from the years we lived in Alliance. She was a fun loving, hard working, and up beat person who extended her love of people to everyone she met. We became FB friends some time ago and I could see no backing off of the kind and caring person Patty was. I am sure she will be missed and pray God will fill the void her leaving has caused.
Bob Harvey
Friend
January 13, 2022
Butch You and your Family are in our thoughts and Prayers, Pat will surely
Be missed by many, We Love you All,
Tim & Cindy Findeis
Tim & Cindy Findeis
Friend
January 11, 2022
Butch you are All in our hearts ,thoughts and Prayers , And We are Praying for Comfort and Peace for you , We will always Remember Pat for how Kind hearted she was, and the Love for her Family and Friends was. Also her sense of humor, She use to make my day with her jokes, I would be feeling down, and Pat would say a joke on Facebook and I would, be uplifted. We Both Love you All,Your Friends,Tim & Cindy
Tim & Cindy Findeis
Friend
January 11, 2022
Aunt Pat reminds me of the song from sound of Music....How do solve a problem like Maria. How do you pin a moonbeam to the ground. She was very full of life and love. I miss her so much already. You just never knew what was going to happen...love you Butch....take care of yourself. Gene, Nikki, Im so very sorry
Tami Swearingen
Family
January 11, 2022
May you rest in Peace dear cousin Patty! We all loved you!
Karen Lee Hamling
January 11, 2022
Butch I’m so sorry!She will be very missed ! Love Your cousin Candy❤
Candy Agosta
Family
January 10, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Pat was such an awesome person and friend. She was there when I needed her the most. May God bless you!
Lea Snyder
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dear Butch and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Pat was a wonderful woman, always filled with humor and compassion. Losing her is such a shock to us and I'm sure almost overwhelming for you all. We will miss her kind words and her unique way of looking at the world. Blessings to you all and may you receive much comfort and strength during this time. Much love, Mark and Muriel
Mark and Muriel Clark
Friend
January 10, 2022
Pat will be missed. She has been a longtime classmate. So enjoyed visiting with both of you at our "55" class reunion in August. Richard and Pat will have lots of laughs together now. God Bless
Joanne Elliott-Trabert
School
January 9, 2022
Butch and family, We always had such good times together, when I lived in Lexington and when we visited you at your home in Sutherland. She was fun and funny. She will be missed. Thinking of you and sending prayers. Doug and M.A. (Mary) Curtis
Doug and Mary Curtis
Friend
January 9, 2022
My long time friend, I will really miss you. I know your resting in peace. Love you forever. The family has my sincere thoughts and prayers.
Beverly Spencer
Friend
January 9, 2022
Miss you, Pat! Your kind spirit will live on in all of those you’ve known. Peace be with you. “You’ll see the Sun come shining through if you just Smile”.
Linda Griffith Burton
Friend
January 9, 2022
My heart is broken after hearing about Pat. She was one in a million and I´m honored to be her friend. RIP my friend
Dee cooper
Friend
January 8, 2022
Pat and I were friends from elementary school to the present day. We reconnected with Facebook. Pat and Butch attended our monthly class luncheons on several occasions. They faithfully drove from Sutherland and later Minden. When not attending, she may have a fruit tray made and sent. I will miss her sharing stories about Alliance. She was a wealth of information. I will cherish our friendship. Butch, take care. Holding you and yours in my prayers and thoughts today and in the days to come.
Terry Christensen
Friend
January 8, 2022
Thinking of you and your family today Butch. Sending prayers for comfort and strength. Love you.
Ruth Hancher
Family
January 7, 2022
So sorry to hear this . Pat was truly a beautiful person inside and out. Thoughts and Prayers are with all of the family.
Carolyn Harris
January 7, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. Pat was a wonderful lady and such a joy to be around, she will be missed.. sending lots of prayers ❤
Stacy and Gary Watson
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Pat was always fun to work with at the Den.