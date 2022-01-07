MINDEN - Patricia "Pat" F. Vogel-Kiger, 73, of Minden, formerly of Overton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Overton Christian Church with the Rev. Will Thompson officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will be in Overton Cemetery.

She was born March 15, 1948, in Alliance to William and Murna (Judevine) Cox.

Pat married Pete Bermel. This marriage soon ended. She then married John Vogel. Their marriage ended in divorce. She married Sherman "Butch" Kiger on Nov. 26, 1993.

Survivors include her husband of Minden; children, Nicole Bermel of Mullen, Gene Vogel of Papillion, Jolene Stradwick of Valley Grove, West Virginia, Brandy Kiger of Sandhill, West Virginia, Art Kiger of Overton and Wade Kiger of Sandhill; sisters, Cathy Thompsen of Alliance and Beverly Meszaros of Longmont, Colorado; and 10 grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.