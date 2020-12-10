BROKEN BOW - Patrick "Pat" Allen Taylor, 42, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Family funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Public is invited to attend graveside services at Broken Bow Cemetery at 3:15 p.m. Masks will be mandatory at the church and the cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Broken Bow. Masks are mandatory.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Pat was born in North Platte on July 16, 1978, to Dick and Jodene (Johnson) Taylor.
Pat married Michele (Smith) Taylor on Feb. 12, 2005.
Survivors include his wife Michele (Smith) Taylor; son, Tristan Taylor; sister, Betsy Smith of Broken Bow; and his parents, Dick and Jodene Taylor of Broken Bow.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 10, 2020.