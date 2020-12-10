Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick Allen "Pat" Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Patrick "Pat" Allen Taylor, 42, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Family funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Public is invited to attend graveside services at Broken Bow Cemetery at 3:15 p.m. Masks will be mandatory at the church and the cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Broken Bow. Masks are mandatory.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Pat was born in North Platte on July 16, 1978, to Dick and Jodene (Johnson) Taylor.
Pat married Michele (Smith) Taylor on Feb. 12, 2005.
Survivors include his wife Michele (Smith) Taylor; son, Tristan Taylor; sister, Betsy Smith of Broken Bow; and his parents, Dick and Jodene Taylor of Broken Bow.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Broken Bow, NE
Dec
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I will miss hs books. and love for life. He had so much humor and understanding of. life. I just now found out about his passing. Read all his books. My heart goes out to his wife and son. Janet Martin age 87 in Jeromesvill Ohio
Janet Martin
April 14, 2021
Dear Jodene & family, what a heartbreaking loss of a wonderful young man. I’m praying for the Lord to wrap His loving arms around you and bring you comfort as you grieve.
Crystal (Cooksley) Schweiger
Friend
December 13, 2020
Michelle, So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your entire family
Jo Miller
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results