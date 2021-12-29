LEXINGTON - Patsy Kay Lowry, 72, of Lexington died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rex Adams officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements. She was born March 12, 1949, to George and Vera (Nichols) Batt. On Oct. 25, 1967, Patsy married David Converse. Their marriage would later end in divorce. She then married Karl Lowry on Nov. 12, 1994. Survivors include her husband, Karl of Lexington; her three sons, David Converse, Mike Converse and Kevin Converse, all of Lexington; two brothers, Roger Batt of Kearney and Eugene Batt of Scottsbluff; two stepchildren, Karl Jr. Lowry of Fountain Lake, Ark., and Amanda Milosavljevic of Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six stepgrandchildren.
Parsy was a joy to be around and we loved her piano playing in church when we lived there ❤ Her children were very special to her and her love for God showed in her boys and how she raised them in the church and there families love spread to all that knew her and them. We send Love and Peace to the family ..The song I can only imagine, is what Patsy can see she doesn't have to imagine any longer.
Wayne and Linda Smith
Friend
December 29, 2021
I knew in the yrs I livex in Cozad. She was a living example of what a person should be when proclaiming to be a child of God. Thank you Patsy for that example. I was truly blessed. Janean Decker Houston TX
Janean Decker
Friend
December 28, 2021
Patsy loved to laugh! She loved her family so much and she loved the Lord! Sending the family thoughts and prayers, and huge hugs! Tim and Terri Keesecker