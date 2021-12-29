LEXINGTON - Patsy Kay Lowry, 72, of Lexington died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Lexington Regional Health Center.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rex Adams officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.

Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born March 12, 1949, to George and Vera (Nichols) Batt.

On Oct. 25, 1967, Patsy married David Converse. Their marriage would later end in divorce.

She then married Karl Lowry on Nov. 12, 1994.

Survivors include her husband, Karl of Lexington; her three sons, David Converse, Mike Converse and Kevin Converse, all of Lexington; two brothers, Roger Batt of Kearney and Eugene Batt of Scottsbluff; two stepchildren, Karl Jr. Lowry of Fountain Lake, Ark., and Amanda Milosavljevic of Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six stepgrandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.