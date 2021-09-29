MACON - Patty C. Horton, "Aunt Pat," died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Macon.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Macon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rodney Heilbrun officiating. The family encourages visitors to wear face masks. The service will be streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page following the service.
Interment will follow services at Macon Union Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Patty was born Jan. 7, 1956, at Franklin to Orval & Beulah (Ledford) Bunger. She was baptized in to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she was confirmed several years later. Patty attended Hildreth Elementary and High School, graduating in 1974. Patty was an excellent athlete and excelled in track, volleyball and softball. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Macon. After graduation, Patty worked for Pioneer Village and later managed the Midlands Lodge and USA Inns motels at Hastings and Grand Island with her husband, Bob. Patty and Bob were married on Sept. 19, 1992, in rural Franklin.
After retiring from hotel management, Patty and Bob moved to a small acreage at Macon. At that time, Patty worked for the Campbell 911 Center as an emergency dispatcher. Following Bob's death in 2020, Patty retired from dispatching. Patty enjoyed crafts, gardening, garage sales and caring for her beloved animals.
Survivors include her mother, Beulah Bunger; sisters, Susan Ladman and husband Gary, Cindy Bunger and significant other Scotty Hames, and Linda Edwards and husband Jerry; sister-in-law, Linda Lemmert; nephew, Daniel Lemmert and wife Rebecca; Patty was a favorite Aunt to many nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as a host of cousins, neighbors and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob;" her father, Orval Bunger; and niece, Kimberly Sykes.
Memorials in Patty's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.