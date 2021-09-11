Menu
Paul Englund
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
KEARNEY - Paul Dean Englund, 90, of Holdrege died Thursday Sept. 9, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.
A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege with the Revs. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart, Jr. and Murray Jones officiating.
Burial rites will be conducted by the Masonic Lodge.
Interment will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County with Military Honors provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post #66 of Holdrege and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.
The funeral service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Paul was born in Holdrege on March 14, 1931 to Arthur and Judith (Carlson) Englund.
On March 9, 1956, Paul married Shirley B. Beedle. Aug. 21, 2021, she preceded him in death.
Survivors include his three children, Denise Long of Holdrege, David Englund of Omaha, Durene Anderson/Marchioro of Kearney/Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers, James Englund of Holdrege and Dale Englund of San Jose, California; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 11, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.