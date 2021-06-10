To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
3 Entries
Jan & Family,
I want to offer you and your family my sincere sympathies. Paul and I worked together at Control Data. We stayed in touch after I left. Paul was a good person who was a role model to all he knew. I will miss him but know he is with his brother and parents in a better place.
Sincerely,
Les B. Weibye
Les B. Weibye
October 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about your dad Laura. A man of great faith and will miss seeing him in church. God bless your family.
Judy Moore
Other
June 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember at Carlos O'Kelley's hearing about your baking marathon with your father and I have never forgotten how happy you were when you told the story. It was very touching and proved you had a very special relationship. God bless you and your broken heart. I pray my mom was among those to welcome him to heaven as she is newbie there and could show him around. I am sure he has apples galore now. I'll pray for you and your mom and kids too. Love you, Andrea