I am so sorry for your loss. I remember at Carlos O'Kelley's hearing about your baking marathon with your father and I have never forgotten how happy you were when you told the story. It was very touching and proved you had a very special relationship. God bless you and your broken heart. I pray my mom was among those to welcome him to heaven as she is newbie there and could show him around. I am sure he has apples galore now. I'll pray for you and your mom and kids too. Love you, Andrea

Andrea June 10, 2021