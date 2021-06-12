Paul Liebig

Kearney resident, 69

KEARNEY - Paul E. Liebig, 69, of Kearney died peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with Fr. Paul Colling and Fr. Sagar officiating.

Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a vigil service to follow at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church to help fund small groups and bible studies.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.