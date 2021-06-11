Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul E. Liebig
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Paul E. Liebig, 69, of Kearney died peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Paul Colling and Father Vidya Sagar officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a vigil service to follow at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church to help fund small groups and Bible studies. Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Jan & Family, I want to offer you and your family my sincere sympathies. Paul and I worked together at Control Data. We stayed in touch after I left. Paul was a good person who was a role model to all he knew. I will miss him but know he is with his brother and parents in a better place. Sincerely, Les B. Weibye
Les B. Weibye
October 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about your dad Laura. A man of great faith and will miss seeing him in church. God bless your family.
Judy Moore
Other
June 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember at Carlos O'Kelley's hearing about your baking marathon with your father and I have never forgotten how happy you were when you told the story. It was very touching and proved you had a very special relationship. God bless you and your broken heart. I pray my mom was among those to welcome him to heaven as she is newbie there and could show him around. I am sure he has apples galore now. I'll pray for you and your mom and kids too. Love you, Andrea
Andrea
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results