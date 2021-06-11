KEARNEY - Paul E. Liebig, 69, of Kearney died peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Paul Colling and Father Vidya Sagar officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with a vigil service to follow at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church to help fund small groups and Bible studies. Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 11, 2021.