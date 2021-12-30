Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
3 Entries
Paula Knepper was an important influence in my decision to become a vocal musician and teacher. I drew much inspiration from her, as well as exercises that I use with my own voice students and choirs. One of her legacies is her many students like me.
Donald Callen Freed
January 3, 2022
I am eternally grateful to Paula Knepper as she got me started singing which turned into a life long hobby of singing and entertaining crowds over several states. Before her I just about gave up singing. Good job Mrs Knepper your memory will last through the years with all the kids that you taught.
Craig Knispel
December 31, 2021
Mrs. Knepper taught me a great deal about music, but also about dedication, self-discipline and enjoying life. I owe her a great deal, and I'm grateful to have known her. I hope her family finds comfort in their memories.