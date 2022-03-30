HOLDREGE - Paula Joan Roehrkasse Knepper, 84, of Holdrege died Dec. 28, 2021, at her home .
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.
Family members will greet friends and relatives for an hour before and after the service.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege and with family members 2-4 p.m.
A family inurnment will be later that week at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.
A buffet meal will be served, starting immediately after the memorial service.
Memorials are suggested to the Phelps County Community Foundation and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 30, 2022.