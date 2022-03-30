Paula Knepper

Holdrege resident, 84

HOLDREGE - Paula Joan Roehrkasse Knepper, 84, of Holdrege died Dec. 28, 2021 in her home in Holdrege.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating.

Family members will greet friends and relatives for an hour before and after the service.

A visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Family members will be there from 2-4 p.m.

A family inurnment will be later that week at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.

A buffet meal will be served, starting immediately after the memorial service.

Memorials are suggested to the Phelps County Community Foundation and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.