Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paulina De Zelaya
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LEXINGTON - Paulina Caballero De Zelaya, 70, of Lexington died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington with the Rev. Juan Carlos Bonilla, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial will be in El Salvador.
Paulina was born Oct. 25, 1950, in Jucuaran, San Miguel, El Salvador to Tomas Marenco and Vicente Caballero.
She married Angel Zelaya on Aug. 30, 1970 in El Salvador.
Survivors include her husband Angel Zelaya of Lexington; her children, Yakelina Pacheco of Lexington and Jose Zelaya of Lexington; eight grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Sep
14
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.