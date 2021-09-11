LEXINGTON - Paulina Caballero De Zelaya, 70, of Lexington died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer at the Lexington Regional Health Center.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington with the Rev. Juan Carlos Bonilla, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial will be in El Salvador.

Paulina was born Oct. 25, 1950, in Jucuaran, San Miguel, El Salvador to Tomas Marenco and Vicente Caballero.

She married Angel Zelaya on Aug. 30, 1970 in El Salvador.

Survivors include her husband Angel Zelaya of Lexington; her children, Yakelina Pacheco of Lexington and Jose Zelaya of Lexington; eight grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 11, 2021.