KEARNEY - Pearl L. Baumgartner, 100, of Kearney died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be on Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. Rev. Drs. Rick Carlson and Michelle Carlson will officiate and burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church. The Baumgartner family request attendees wear masks while at the funeral.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
--
Pearl was born on Jan. 5, 1921, in Ashland to Milt and Vivian (Gilbert) Wollen. She attended high school in Ashland and graduated with the class of 1939. She then attended the Kearney State Teachers College.
She married Albert Baumgartner on April 20, 1941, in Kearney. Pearl and Albert made their home in Kearney where Pearl was employed in the Business Department at Kearney State. She would later work with her husband at the family store; Baumgartner's in Kearney. Pearl was a dedicated member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney. She was also a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, BPO Does Drove 14, V.F.W. and American Legion Auxiliary and also the Eagles Auxiliary.
Surviving include her daughters, Susan and Terry Sutherland of Green Valley, Arizona and Deb Baumgartner of Kearney; grandsons, Trent Sutherland of Lexington, North Carolina and Michael and Susanne Sutherland of Tucson, Arizona; great grandsons, Adam Sutherland and Daniel Sutherland both of Tucson, Arizona; brother, Richard and Julie Wollen of Omaha; other extended family and friends.
Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; son, James; brother, Milton Wollen, Jr.; and three nephews.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to First Lutheran Church or the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 8, 2021.