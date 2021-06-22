Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy O'Dea
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Peggy O'Dea, 70, of Kearney died Dec. 30, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can viewed. at https://stjameschurchkearney.org/ Casual attire for the service is requested by the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Kearney Public Schools Foundation, Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation or the Help Care Clinic.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
NE
Jun
25
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
The service will be livestreamed and can viewed. at https:/stjameschurchkearney.org/
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.