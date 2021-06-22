KEARNEY - Peggy O'Dea, 70, of Kearney died Dec. 30, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can viewed. at https://stjameschurchkearney.org/
Casual attire for the service is requested by the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Kearney Public Schools Foundation, Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation or the Help Care Clinic.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.