Peggy O'Dea

Kearney resident, 70

KEARNEY - Peggy O'Dea, 70, of Kearney died Dec. 30, 2020, at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Hannappel officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can viewed. at https:/stjameschurchkearney.org/ Casual attire for the service is requested by the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Kearney Public Schools Foundation, Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, or the Help Care Clinic.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.