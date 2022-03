KEARNEY COUNTY - Peter A. Patsios, 60, of Kearney County died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home in rural Kearney County.

Funeral services were Sept. 7 at Riverside Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.

Peter was born July 19, 1961, in Kearney to Anthony Patsios and Wilma (McAuliff) Patsios.

Survivors inlcude his mother, Wilma Patsios of Kearney; brothers, Tyler Patsios of Omaha, Mark and Daniel Patsios, both of Kearney; sisters, Cynthia Gellis of Kearney and Althena Berg of Texas.



Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 14, 2021.